Wanna Go To GDC Next Year? Volunteer!

gdc_08_logo.jpgItching to rub elbows with game developers? Want to socialize with other gamers who are also wearing a brightly coloured GDC 2008 T-shirt? Does eavesdropping on the "Procedural Data Generation In Far Cry 2" session sound like your idea of a fun Tuesday? Then you may want to consider volunteering as a conference associate for next year's Game Developers Conference. You'll secure yourself an All Access level pass to the con if you put in 20 hours worth of grunt work, plus a brief training sesh, the details of which are specified at the official site.

GDC 2008 takes place February 18 to the 22 in San Francisco's Moscone Center and is sure to make for a memorable time in your life, should you answer the volunteer call.

Conference Associates Registration 2008 [Game Developers Conference - thanks, Terry!]

