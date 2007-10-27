Warhammer 40K: Squad Command PSP

I spend so much time writing about PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 demos that I sometime lose site of the little things. Things like the Warhammer 40,000: Squad Command demo for the PSP, just released by THQ and available for download at their website. It puts you in command of a squad of five Space Marines as they struggle to free the planet Ruhr III from the vile Chaos Space Marines. I'd like to think that everyone and everything has a Chaos counterpart, and that one day I will be called to save the world from the vile Chaos Fahey. Wait...what if I am Chaos Fahey? Sometimes at the supermarket I pick up candy bars and break them in the package so the person who buys it gets mildly annoyed...that's pretty chaotic right there. Either way, Warhammer demo. Only 6MB on your PSP memory card, so it won't interfere with your porn. Oh the chaos!

