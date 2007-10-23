Warhawk 1.2 Patch Details Incoming

Not long after details on Warhawk's version 1.1 patch crept out of the official PlayStation blog, game director Dylan "LOLOLOL" Jobe reveals what's next for the PlayStation Network title. Some fantastic additions, including early DualShock 3 support, more flexible SIXAXIS control settings, in-game integration of the Store for faster microtransacting, new level layouts and clan support lead the charge. Of course, the usual glitch fixes and exploit closures also add to the fun, the full list of which can be seen after the jump. It's all due in December, but you can start memorization the list now, just for kicks. * 5 New layouts. * Clan game server option. * Buddy slot reservations. * Integrated Warhawk Store. * Updated CTF capture/return behavior. * Internal stat padder protection. * Booster Pack status display at join game list. * DualShock3 integration. * Separate SIXAXIS motion control on/off per mode (ground, hover, flight). * Detailed Player Score display at end of game fixed. * Added new server type filters (player, ranked, dedicated, clan, Official Warhawk, etc). * Added new server full/open filter. * Fall damage exploit fixed. * Dismount into walls exploit fixed. * Invisible Tank, Turret & Warhawk exploit fixed. * Auto-kick of idle players. * Add to Favorites button added to end game screen. * Increased VOIP volume when not using headset.

