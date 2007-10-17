Wario Scares Us

A Kotaku reader didn't send this in, but SHOULD HAVE. Found over at game site Infendo, here is wonderfully diabolical Wario pumpkin. Nightmare inducing! Remember, if you have amazing game Jack-o'-Lanterns on your hands, send them to tipsATkotakuDOTcom. Screw cakes, we're gunning to be your number one source for gaming pumpkins.

Wario Halloween [Flickr via Infendo]