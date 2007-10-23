Washington State Governor Helps ESRB

As the political season heats up, the Entertainment Software Rating Board is starting to get more and more politicians on board with the idea of self-regulation. Washington State Governor Chris Gregoire is the latest to help create a video game ratings public service announcement which will run throughout the state.

"As a mom, I know parenting has many rewards, but it's not always easy - especially when setting limits on your children's entertainment choices," said Governor Gregoire. "ESRB ratings provide guidance parents can refer to when they buy video games, so they can be sure that the ones they are choosing are suitable for their children. That's why I'm working with the ESRB to raise awareness of the ratings among Washington parents." "Just like movies and TV shows, video games are created for a diverse audience of all ages, and not all of them are appropriate for children," said ESRB president Patricia E. Vance. "That is why it is so important that parents remember to check the rating when purchasing games for their children, and why we continue to drive the message home to parents that there are tools, like ratings and parental controls, that can help them manage the games that their children play. We are very proud to have the support of Governor Gregoire in reaching out to Washington State's parents about the resources at their disposal."

It's nice to see that sensibility seems to be prevailing despite the occasional outbursts of sensationalism and down right crazy talk.

The ESRB video game ratings employ a two-part system. As seen in the illustration below, rating symbols on the front of virtually every game package sold at retail provide an age recommendation, such as EC (Early Childhood 3+), E (Everyone 6+), E10+ (Everyone 10 and up), T (Teen 13+) and M (Mature 17+). On the back of each package, next to the rating, are content descriptors that provide information about what's in the game that may have triggered the rating, or may be of interest or concern to parents. Parents are encouraged to check both parts of the rating when choosing games for their children.

Since its inception in 1994, the ESRB ratings have become a trusted resource for parents when choosing computer and video games. The most recent report issued by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that 89% of parents with children who play video games are aware of ESRB ratings, and nearly three in four use them regularly when buying games.

"While many parents are aware of the ratings, and are making sensible game purchase decisions as a result, there's always more that can and should be done," concluded Vance. "With the support of Governor Gregoire, these ads will help arm parents with the information they need to make the right choices for their children and families."

