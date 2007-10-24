We Love Golf Dated and Priced

We Love Golf, Capcom's punny Wii golf title from developer Camelot, has been dated for Japan. That date is December 13th, and the title will retail for ¥6090 ($US 53). We got hands-on with the game at TGS and all agreed: The putting sucks. Really, really sucks. If Camelot fixed that, I might pick up this one. If not, forget it. Oh, and that up there? That's the box art. We Love Golf Dated [Famitsu]