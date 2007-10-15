Week in Games: Beautiful Katamari Edition

My game purchases this week will be woefully small as not only am I staying with a friend in NYC who is a non-gamer and therefore has no consoles, but I am leaving on Wed. for LA to go to E for All. But one thing I will definitely be picking up is Beautiful Katamari just so I can hold it in my hand and wish I could play it. What's on your must have purchase list this week?Beautiful Katamari (X360) The Prince and The King are back for more Katamari rolling goodness.

Heroes of Might and Magic V: Tribes of the East (PC) Now with more Orcs.

Fury (PC) PvP to your heart's content.

Crash of the Titans (PSP) Crash is back and making waves on the PSP.

Tony Hawk's Proving Ground (X360, PS2, WII, PS3, DS) My kid can ollie over your honor roll student.

Spider-Man 3 (PSP) Trapped in the web of love.

Victorious Boxers: Revolution (WII) Beat the crap out of people while simultaneously wearing your arms out.

SWAT: Target Liberty (PSP) Take out terrorists threatening NYC.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition (PS3) Together again for the first time... on the PS3

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core (WII) All hail Bridget.