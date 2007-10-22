Week in Games: Decisions, Decisions Edition

So many good games coming out this week I'm afraid my bank account is going to take quite a beating. Eye of Judgement, Ratchet & Clank, Jericho and Castlevania are all on my short list of games to get this week although one or two of them may have to wait until the cash magically replenishes itself.

The Eye of Judgment (PS3) Battle to the death with cards and a camera.

Painkiller: Overdose (PC) Once a mod, now a for real game.

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3) Ratchet and Clank return with another outrageous weapons arsenal.

Clive Barker's Jericho (PC, X360, PS3) Control a team of psychic soldiers against legions of the undead.

Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation (X360) Fighting planes are fun!

Mega Man ZX Advent (DS) Mega Man returns!

Conan (X360, PS3) The legendary barbarian graces the 360 with his twitching muscles.

Battlestar Galactica (X360, PC) Downloadable game based on the uber popular TV series.

Age of Empires III: The Asian Dynasties (PC) Age of Empires III spreads it's reach to the Asian Dynasties.

Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles (PSP) All new revamped Castlevania action!