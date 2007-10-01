Week in Games: Phantom Hourglass Edition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

phantomH.jpg I'm so behind on games right now after Tokyo that I really shouldn't be buying anything new, but I fear that the siren call of Phantom Hourglass will be too strong to resist. What's on your game purchasing horizon this week?

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) Control Link with your stylus as he sets sail for a new adventure in this follow up to Wind Waker.

Enemy Territory: Quake Wars (PC) Take out the Strogg online.

NBA Live 08 (X360, PS3, PS2, WII, PSP) The latest NBA game from EA.

NBA 2K8 (X360, PS3, PS2) Ever notice these things always come in pairs?

Project Gotham Racing 4 (X360) PGR returns for a fourth round of racing action.

RACE 07 - The WTCC Game (PC) A racing game for the PC. See, I told you they come in pairs.

MLB Power Pros (WII, PS2) Little big headed people playing baseball imported from Japan.

Spider-Man: Friend or Foe (X360, PC, PS2, WII, PSP, DS) The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

Crash of the Titans (X360, PS2, WII, DS) Crash Bandicoot spins his way on to the 360 and a possible new career.

Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow (PSP) Gabe Logan comes out the other side of a Dark Mirror and finds his own Shadow.

Hour of Victory (PC) World War II gets another workout in this FPS.

FlatOut: Ultimate Carnage (X360) We like the cars, the cars that go boom.

The Chosen - Well of Souls (PC) Defeat the evil wizard and his hordes of monsters. The classics never die.

  • ultrasinc Guest

    lol, and when Crash first came out, i always thought he was a Sony mascot...

