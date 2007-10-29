Week in Games: Spooky Halloween Edition

Here we are again at another week full of games that threaten to drain my bank account. I haven't even gotten through last week's "must have" list and here comes Manhunt 2, GH III, The Simpsons Game, Hellgate: London, Dementium: The Ward. My Christmas wish list grows longer with each passing day while my time to play games grows ever shorter. What's a poor gamer to do?
Manhunt 2 (WII, PS2, PSP) At long last it finally arrives, castrated but no worse for the wear.
Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (X360, WII, PS3, PS2) Barracuda, here I come!
The Simpsons Game (X360, PS2, DS, WII, PS3) One Simpsons game to rule them all.
The Witcher (PC) It's witchcraft, wicked witchcraft...
Hellgate: London (PC) Welcome to the 'ell 'ole.
Culpa Innata (PC) What life will be like 40 years from now. I can't wait to see if it's accurate.
Dementium: The Ward (DS) GameCock rolls out the monsters.
TimeShift (PC, X360) The clothes make the man.
Battalion Wars 2 (WII) Who knew war could be so cute.
Tabula Rasa (PC) Richard Garriot's futuristic MMO finally arrives.
Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness (PSP) YOU are the Overlord. Or at least you will be if you win.
Virtua Fighter 5 (X360) Beat down in HD.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink