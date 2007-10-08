Week in Games: The Orange Box Edition

The Orange Box (X360, PC) Half-Life 2, and HL2: Episodes 1 & 2, as well as Team Fortress 2 and Portal. Who could ask for anything more?

Sega Rally Revo (PC, X360, PS3, PSP) Race your heart out.

FIFA Soccer 08 (X360, PS3, PS2, Wii, PC) FIFA 08 comes to every platform you could wish for.

Folklore (PS3) Help solve a series of murders with the help of the absorbed powers of the Folk.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions (PSP) Get all tactical with the latest Final Fantasy offering.

Neverwinter Nights 2: Mask of the Betrayer (PC) NWN2 gets it's next expansion.

Bleach: Shattered Blade (WII) The popular anime makes an appearance on the Wii.

Bleach: The Blade of Fate (DS) A second Bleach game for the week, this one for the DS.

Star Wars Battlefront: Renegade Squadron (PSP) Go on secret missions for your boss, the legendary Han Solo.