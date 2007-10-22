Weekend Note: E for Some, Disneyland for others

To: Ash & Luke From: Flynn Subject: La La Land

Greetings and salutations! I have been reporting all weekend from Los Angeles where I attended E for All briefly and I do mean briefly. I arrived for the press hours on Thursday, did a few interviews, played what games that were there and by three I was done. Since it didn't seem like there was much reason to attend the conference for all four days we decided to take a jaunt to Disneyland which was a complete blast. It was nice to get away for a day and have some fun away from games. As much as I love them, sometimes you just need a break, you know?

Well, I'm off to spend a last few relaxing hours in a fancy-ish hotel room. I'm looking forward to heading back home and the end of conference season. It will be nice to sleep in my own bed again. Hope you have a great week, goodnight!