The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Weekend Note: Home Again... Sort of

To: Ash & Luke From: Flynn Subject: Travel weary

So my long three and a half months of conference travelling is finally over and even though I'm not safely ensconced in my final home (SF) yet, I'm glad to be at least not travelling for a while. It really takes it out of you, especially a gentleman of my advanced years. But you gotta keep up with the kids!

Some things you might have missed this weekend:

â€¢ Will Wright says Spore is coming to the Wii

â€¢ GameStop stops it's 360 replacement plans

â€¢ IPTV may be coming to the next 360 Dashboard Update

â€¢ I was thrilled to have a really good excuse to post this picture

And now I bid you adieu as I head off to Guitar Hero III and the chance to finally play Barracuda. Have a great week!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles