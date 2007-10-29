Weekend Note: Home Again... Sort of

To: Ash & Luke From: Flynn Subject: Travel weary

So my long three and a half months of conference travelling is finally over and even though I'm not safely ensconced in my final home (SF) yet, I'm glad to be at least not travelling for a while. It really takes it out of you, especially a gentleman of my advanced years. But you gotta keep up with the kids!

Some things you might have missed this weekend:

â€¢ Will Wright says Spore is coming to the Wii

â€¢ GameStop stops it's 360 replacement plans

â€¢ IPTV may be coming to the next 360 Dashboard Update

â€¢ I was thrilled to have a really good excuse to post this picture

And now I bid you adieu as I head off to Guitar Hero III and the chance to finally play Barracuda. Have a great week!