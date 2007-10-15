Weekend Note: Live From New York... Again

To: Ash & Luke From: Flynn Subject: Candy Land!

Hello, gentlemen. I am reporting from NYC this weekend and given that I've been sitting here writing for the bulk of it I haven't really seen much of the city. Not that I haven't been here a million times, but you know. Tonight I am heading to a friends place for dinner and games. Shockingly, not video games, but good old fashioned board games. That should be a nice treat, I just hope they have Candy Land. And the old 50's one with the cool artwork, not the lame updated one that looks like Strawberry Shortcake land. Not that I have anything against ol' Strawberry, but I likes my Candy Land old school thank you very much.

Some things you might have missed this weekend: There are some Lost easter eggs hiding in Half-Life 2. Another customer service nightmare that takes the cake. If you haven't seen Mont Oum's latest yet, do yourself the favour, it's amazing.

All right, I'm outta here, hope you have a great week. Next time you hear from me I'll be reporting from sunny LA live at E for All. Should be interesting...