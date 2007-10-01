Weekend Note: No Place Like Home

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Ash From: Flynn Subject: Tattoos and a Long Snooze

So I'm finally back from Tokyo, got in last night and the jet lag is just starting to get to me. I also got tattooed this afternoon so the mixture of endorphin rush and jet lag is quite a bizarre feeling. That being said I'm going to get to the weekend recap before I fall face first into the keyboard.

â€¢ Master Chief gets sex-ay!

â€¢ David Hayter's voicing Snake again for SSBB.

Is Grasshopper working on Fatal Frame or not? We demand confirmation!

Alright then, I am going to try and sleep off some of this oncoming jet lag and nurse the poor bleeding pin up girl on my arm. Have a great week and don't forget to trim that mustache (or moustache if you prefer)!

