I spent the last 36 hours soaking in Nintendo DS and Wii games, controlling various plumbers in space, in Olympic sport, and in vicious hand-to-hand combat. This weekend, I'll be focusing on gaming of a different sort, as I immerse myself in The Orange Box. I've had a busy week, nary a moment to enjoy my recent Steam purchase and having come dangerously close to Portal spoilers during my stint at Nintendo's media event, I realised I need to buckle down and force feed myself some first-person shooting fun.
Other than that, I've got Metroid Prime 3: Corruption wondering where the hell I've been and some must-play time with Dementium: The Ward.
So what is it, dear readers? What are you playing this weekend?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink