I spent the last 36 hours soaking in Nintendo DS and Wii games, controlling various plumbers in space, in Olympic sport, and in vicious hand-to-hand combat. This weekend, I'll be focusing on gaming of a different sort, as I immerse myself in The Orange Box. I've had a busy week, nary a moment to enjoy my recent Steam purchase and having come dangerously close to Portal spoilers during my stint at Nintendo's media event, I realised I need to buckle down and force feed myself some first-person shooting fun.

Other than that, I've got Metroid Prime 3: Corruption wondering where the hell I've been and some must-play time with Dementium: The Ward.

So what is it, dear readers? What are you playing this weekend?