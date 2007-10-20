What Are You Playing This Weekend?

I'm currently wrestling with exactly how to spend my Saturday and Sunday. Do I endure two more days at the E For All Expo, at which I've played every single game already present, or do I plant my arse on my comfortable couch and enjoy signing up for Xbox Live, swimming in demos and XBLA games? What to do... what to do... Considering that I've yet to touch Episode Two of Half-Life 2, I think I'm overdue.

Look, I've already decided to shun public gaming in lieu of private, focusing on my Halo 3 game. Given that Team Kotaku was handily beaten by the fecal fetishists at Gizmodo in last night's match, I suspect that a rematch is already in the works.

What was the point of this again? Oh yeah, to find out what you're playing this weekend. Comment away!