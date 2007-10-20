The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

halo3_wayptw.jpgI'm currently wrestling with exactly how to spend my Saturday and Sunday. Do I endure two more days at the E For All Expo, at which I've played every single game already present, or do I plant my arse on my comfortable couch and enjoy signing up for Xbox Live, swimming in demos and XBLA games? What to do... what to do... Considering that I've yet to touch Episode Two of Half-Life 2, I think I'm overdue.

Look, I've already decided to shun public gaming in lieu of private, focusing on my Halo 3 game. Given that Team Kotaku was handily beaten by the fecal fetishists at Gizmodo in last night's match, I suspect that a rematch is already in the works.

What was the point of this again? Oh yeah, to find out what you're playing this weekend. Comment away!

Comments

  • Matarka Guest

    Time to catch up on:
    Unreal Tournament 3 Beta Demo
    Crysis Multiplayer demo
    Company of Heroes - Opposing Fronts Axis Campaign
    Call of Duty 4 Modern Combat Demo
    Havnt even touched my copy of Enemy Territory: Quake Wars
    Fear - Perseus Mandate Demo
    Polishing off whats left of the orange box..
    Not to mention unfinished Skate and halo 3 on 360.

    This sudden rush of releases is killing my free time

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles