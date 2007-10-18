The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

What Is BioShock's DLC Future?

bioshock_dlc.jpg2K Boston's head honcho Ken Levine sat down with the kids at Games For Windows magazine to chat about the downloadable content that BioShock may have in its future. Levine says that, instead of focusing on expanding the Xbox 360 game with, say, a multiplayer mode or new maps, the team wants to take a different approach. According to IGN's recounting of the interview, BioShock DLC may simply on add breadth to the combat experience and deliver plasmids that landed on the cutting room floor. In short, expect more replayability, not a car combat mode, and a circus of value.

Levine Talks BioShock DLC [IGN]

