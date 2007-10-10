What You Said: LA Noire Too Big For Xbox 360

Wow. We had a big response to our post containing leaked details on Team Bondi's LA Noire. The comments didn't just focus on the game however - you guys talked about everything from Blu-ray and HD-DVD to PS3 fan boys... with a bit of Brendan McNamara hate thrown in.

Would anyone at Team Bondi like to comment on the rumours? I get the feeling I'd be better off asking my toilet the same question...

Hit the jump for a raw comment extravaganza!

LA Noire Too Big For Xbox 360 [Kotaku Australia] Rob:

It seems that Team Bondi has never heard of the concept of multiple discs.

Casey Toney:

GTAVI is having size problems, BLACKGUNNER. Why do you think it was delayed from fall of this year to first quarter next year? They couldn't fit it on a disk. And that exclusive downloadable 360 content is stuff they couldn't fit into the 360 version so they had to make it downloadable and Microsoft slapped down 50 mil to get that exclusive. They can use whatever bullshit they want now. Eventually, 360's capabilities will be so far behind that developers won't even be able to dream of making their game work on the 360. PS3 will start getting all the exclusives.

Brian:

Microsoft could have included HD DVD to the 360. But to do it would mean delaying the 360. They had to get all those awesome games to market fast. Games like Gears of War and Halo 3. Wait, those games weren't release games? Oh, I guess Microsoft could have waited six months for HD DVD to come out afterall.

Razmossis:

xbox 360 is really like a ball and chain around the ps3s leg dragging it down, the games coming out for both means that the ps3 version is sooo under its potential just so the watery 360 can handle the pace, if that chain was broke then every game the came out for ps3 has the potential to sh1t on every 360 game!! LA NOIRE cant be put on 2 disks, its a free roaming game, youd have change disks every time ya wanted to go across the map... geyyyy!!! PS3 WILL WIN

Jose Cuervo:

RAZMOSSIS has the right idea, right now games are being made for both consoles because developers havent seen the true next gen potential in PS3. HD is going to be common just like SD has been for so long. No one will wanna play shitty 360 non-HD Halo 3 looking games...you'll look back to Halo 3 and gears of war in less than a year and laugh when you see what the ps3 has in store. La Noire would fit on maybe 5 of your shitty 360 discs...and you'd have to change everytime you go from one side of the map to a territory on another disc. Games will be downgraded in order to port to 360 soon, live with it. PS. When your warranty is up and your 360 dies, you'll wish you'd have gotten a PS3...360 is terribly built, youll be lucky if it lasts you 3 years...PS3 was built to last over a decade.

Jacob33:

LA Noir sounds like the most boring game ever! Did anyone play the awful 'True Crime LA?' - Half the problem with that was that real-life LA is a god-awful flat and tedius city to drive around. Have a look at some real maps if you don't believe me. Then take it to the 1940's, where you'll be driving chuggy antique cars with a top speed of 40mph around a bland undeveloped fraction of what LA is now. And of course there will be harldy any traffic either. Then base it on 'real' crimes, which just sounds like an pointless anchor on the designers! If my nanna was still alive she might have cared, but can't see anyone going 'Ooo real 1940's crime! - I'm getting it now!' So with it all being real we can forget about any over-the-top hollywood style action entertainment sequences. I half expect there to be a bit where you spend hours doing paperwork. Bake the above in a dreary desaturated film noir oven, and I think you've got the recipe for the most boring sounding game of all time. I can almost hear the bland cheesy saxaphone as I spend forever driving slowly from point A to point B and back again. Hey, but at least the characters will be wearing an authentic shade of brown. (A colour that really suits the game) Hopefully there will be a watching paint dry mini-game to help spice it up ;) Not coming to 360? *wipes away a single tear* Awww, pity that ;)

