"What's Opera Doc" Free On XBL

As we reported earlier this week, the Xbox Live Video Marketplace just added a ton of old Warner Bros. cartoons to it's lineup. I logged on to XBL earlier to investigate that IPTV rumour and discovered that one of my favourite Bugs Bunny cartoons is currently available for free. What's Opera Doc, Bugs' take on Wagner's epic Der Ring des Nibelungen, is offered in both HD and regular versions. So if you're like me and love the site of Bugs Bunny in Valkyrie drag riding an obese horse with tiny legs, log on to XBL now and get it while it's still free. "Kill the wabbit!"