What's with the Narnia Hate?

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft RE: Circus

Oh yeah, I can totally see you into the circus. Not sure why... Though, yeah, that makes sense.

Embarrassing to say, but I haven't ever really read any of the Narnia books. I remember seeing an animated version of one of them as a kid, I think. Not sure! I picked up a copy of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at my local bookstore. And since my local bookstore is pretty darn local, it doesn't have any English books. So I got the Japanese translation, which is actually called Raion to Majo ("The Lion and the Witch"). Apparently, adding the Japanese word for wardrobe was too much of a mouthful. Bummer! That word is kinda important, I hear.

Did a quick Wiki of the book. Seems there's been a ton of criticism of it recently. For example, J.K. Rowling said, ""There comes a point where Susan, who was the older girl, is lost to Narnia because she becomes interested in lipstick. She's become irreligious basically because she found sex. I have a big problem with that." Writer Philip Pullman even said, "I hate the Narnia books... with a passion..." Awesome! Now, I really read it. Wonder how much will be lost in translation...

The rest of my day was spent blogging and buying Willie Nelson albums. :)

What you missed last night UK rushes to get 60GB PS3s Nintendo ditches Famicon, Super Famicom, Gameboy and more The Pikachu vagina Germany gets this. Lucky Germany Korea getting white PS3