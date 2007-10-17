What's with the Narnia Hate?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft RE: Circus

Oh yeah, I can totally see you into the circus. Not sure why... Though, yeah, that makes sense.

Embarrassing to say, but I haven't ever really read any of the Narnia books. I remember seeing an animated version of one of them as a kid, I think. Not sure! I picked up a copy of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at my local bookstore. And since my local bookstore is pretty darn local, it doesn't have any English books. So I got the Japanese translation, which is actually called Raion to Majo ("The Lion and the Witch"). Apparently, adding the Japanese word for wardrobe was too much of a mouthful. Bummer! That word is kinda important, I hear.

Did a quick Wiki of the book. Seems there's been a ton of criticism of it recently. For example, J.K. Rowling said, ""There comes a point where Susan, who was the older girl, is lost to Narnia because she becomes interested in lipstick. She's become irreligious basically because she found sex. I have a big problem with that." Writer Philip Pullman even said, "I hate the Narnia books... with a passion..." Awesome! Now, I really read it. Wonder how much will be lost in translation...

The rest of my day was spent blogging and buying Willie Nelson albums. :)

