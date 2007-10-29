Which Rival's Titles Does Reggie Swoon Over?

Reggie's a big man. Literally, yes, he's an imposing guy, but he's also big enough to admit there are games on rival platforms he'd love to see with a Nintendo seal on the box. Games like these:

I've been very intrigued with Little Big Planet (from Sony). I don't know that it belongs on their platform. Microsoft has done well. There are a range of first-person shooter type games that are all very well done that could all do quite well on a Nintendo platform.

Certainly, the Halo trilogy - anyone who would look at that and say, "No, I think we could live without it", probably doesn't think real long about this industry.

Even games like BioShock. I thought that was tremendously well done. The writing was tremendously clever. I would love to see more of that type of content in the industry overall that actually makes people think a little bit.