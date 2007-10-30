Who Still Needs A Wii?

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Hannukah and Christmas are just weeks away, meaning the currently Wii-less are soon going to face hordes of desperate parents and grandparents in addition to low stock from Nintendo and Super Mario Galaxy availability. Pretty soon, everyone will be hunting for a new waggle box to place under the Christmas tree or... next to the Jewish thing. I've seen more Wii at retail than ever—actually, for the first time ever at a recent trip to Target—but we hear that Amazon will be releasing its recent shipment of Wii Sports playing consoles to internet shoppers this Wednesday. The internet doors open at 10 AM Pacific and I suspect they'll go fast. Consider yourself warned. You might want to do your friends a solid and pass this on. Good luck!

