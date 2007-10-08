Who Will Be Britain's Brainiest Family?

Is it yours? Nintendo wants to find out! The big N is holding a contest to help promote Big Brain Academy in the UK that asks "Are You Britain's Brainiest Family." Starting October 13 at various shopping centres around the UK, you and your family can take the stage to compete against other families to win the regionals. Regional winners will receive a Thomas Cook 7-night family holiday and Wiis with Big Brain Academy. On Nov. 4, regional winners will compete in a final competition in London for the grand prize of university tuitions for their kids. Also along for the ride is the possibility of winning a Chrysler Grand Voyager Executive XS. fancy! For all the details and rules, check out the Britain's Brainiest Family contest page.