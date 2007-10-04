Wii Covered in Bloody Stickers

Soooooooooo scary. With all that Manhunt 2 controversy, it's nice to see Rockstar focus on the important things — like giving away a Wii covered in blood splattered stickers. (That's not all, the company is also giving away a 50 inch plasma TV.) The toned down and M-rated reworked Manhunt 2 is out in the U.S. on Halloween. Click below to enter Rockstar's contest. Win a Wii with Bloody Stickers [Rockstar via Games Radar]