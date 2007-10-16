The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn Hands On Impressions

fire_emblem_wii_leadin.jpgIntelligent System's other strategic, story-driven series, Fire Emblem, is also getting an update with Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn for the Wii. Unlike Advance Wars: Days of Ruin, however, the newest Fire Emblem doesn't radically change the turn-based strategic role-playing game formula, instead tweaking the series' long-standing conventions to add more depth for fans and give newcomers an easier way in. The biggest change in the series? Battle saves. They'll allow players to save in the midst of a battle, a feature impossible in previous games that was a gripe for the less hardcore.

In Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn, death is still permanent, but Battle Saves can make it less frustrating. If you need a mulligan in a nasty fight, load up a mid-battle save point. Hardcore fans will be happy to know, however, that in the game's hard mode, Battle Saves are not an option.

Another change that wasn't in the Japanese version of Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn, or its Gamecube predecessor is a native 16:9 aspect ratio, giving HDTV owners a better look at the battlefield. Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn may not push any graphical boundaries—though its pre-rendered cutscenes are simply gorgeous—but we appreciate the extra space.

More gameplay changes for the Wii Fire Emblem include a new terrain mode, one that will add a new layer of strategy. Units on higher ground can attack those on lower ground, to an advantage of course, when not on the same level of terrain. New destructible portions of the map also open up new opportunities.

Other new additions include the revamped elemental magic system, new customizable skills and counterattacks from healers.

The game controls quite well with simply the Wii remote, either in vertical or horizontal position, but for those looking for something more familiar, Gamecube and Classic controllers are also supported.

Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn is out in just a few weeks, giving players little time to properly play the game before Super Mario Galaxy hits. Regardless of the holiday crunch, fans and newbs should both give it a look.

Comments

  • The Foil Guest

    PAL release?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles