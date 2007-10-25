The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii Fit Board Might Work For Tony Hawk, Might Not

tn_WBB_0706.jpgYou may or may not be interested in Wii Fit, but let's face it, no one wants to admit to having a step aerobics board in their bachelor pad. On the other hand, a skateboarding simulator...that could almost not get you laid. In an interview with Eurogamer, this from the Bird Man himself:

I think it's possible to incorporate the Wii Fit board into one of our games, but it would change the control scheme dramatically and we'd have to figure out how to make that work. So I don't know yet.

My guess is that the game would need to be simplified a bit to make this happen, but why not? Do it, Tony (and all the developers who actually do 99.999% of the work).

Tony Hawk on Proving Ground [via maxconsole]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles