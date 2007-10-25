Wii Fit Board Might Work For Tony Hawk, Might Not

You may or may not be interested in Wii Fit, but let's face it, no one wants to admit to having a step aerobics board in their bachelor pad. On the other hand, a skateboarding simulator...that could almost not get you laid. In an interview with Eurogamer, this from the Bird Man himself:

I think it's possible to incorporate the Wii Fit board into one of our games, but it would change the control scheme dramatically and we'd have to figure out how to make that work. So I don't know yet.

My guess is that the game would need to be simplified a bit to make this happen, but why not? Do it, Tony (and all the developers who actually do 99.999% of the work).

Tony Hawk on Proving Ground [via maxconsole]