Wii Remote Jacket Hands-On

Sometime between the time I woke up and wrote this, the postman brought two complimentary Wii-mote Jackets. While North America won't see the Jackets until October 15th (or thereafter), Japan's already getting them. Nintendo's shipping them from Kyoto, so it might take a day or two to filter through the entire country. Besides the actual Jackets, the package includes instructions how to use the Wii-mote Jacket and reminders to hold the Wii-mote snug. As we previously reported, the Wii Remote Jackets provides "cushioning for the Wii Remote for people who might accidentally throw or drop their Wii Remotes while playing games." So how's it feel?

Great, actually. Really great. When the Jacket was first announced, I didn't really think of it one way or the other. Probably because I wasn't expecting something this nice for free. Two pluses: 1). The cushiony plastic feels durable, yet strong and ergonomic. The Wii-mote is actually easier to hold while wearing the Jacket. 2). Even after playing Wii Sports for twenty minutes, there was less slippage foreshadowing. Granted, you'll still need to hold on tight, but the shiny Wii Remote gets less clammy. This doesn't mean you won't have to wipe your hand while playing. You will. Still, even if, say, Nintendo spend millions sending these out and released it as an actual project, I would totally purchase one. Two, even.