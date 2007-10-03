Japan Industrial Design Promotional Organization (JIDPO) has announced this year's Good Design Award or the so-called "G-Mark". Design-wise, this is a pretty big deal. Almost 3,000 products were screened, and this year a total 1,043 products were given the coveted G-Mark. Out of those, there is a Good Design Award Best 15. Think of it as the cream of the crop, best of the best. The Nintendo Wii (and Wii-mote and Nunchuk) snagged a spot in that 15. The Wii wasn't the only gaming entry as Second Life also made it into the Best 15. Congrats Nintendo and Linden Lab! G-Mark Best 15 [Official Site via Jean Snow]
Wii, Second Life Win Good Design Awards
