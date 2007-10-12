The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

tea_with_mint.jpgFor whatever reason, a discussion on teabagging cropped up in our Kotaku chat room this morning. It was work related, we promise. Anyway, in the midst of what became a lively, intellectually heated debate on proper formatting, we came across this entry from extreme teabagging resource and authority, Wikipedia:

The practice of teabagging can extend not only from dipping one's penis into the mouth of another individual, but also to placing the scrotum into someone's eye sockets or nose, often as a punishment for their drunkenness, especially when carried out while the other person is unconscious, known colloquially as Russian goggles.

Crecente pointed out that he'd just acquired a pair Russian goggles for an upcoming trip. We bet. The entry continues:

When carried out as a prank, it can be a crime as a form of sexual assault, which has led to at least one arrest.[8]An example of such teabagging is shown in the movie Pecker by John Waters,[9] [10] [11]which showed a male stripper repeatedly striking a man's forehead, and purportedly introduced the practice of teabagging to a wider audience.[10]

Wow, suddenly the entire experience has lost its appeal. Or gained some.

