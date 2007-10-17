Will Wright, Cannonball Runner

Ever see the movie Cannonball Run? Then you're familiar with the concept of illegal, cross-country car races. Now imagine if, instead of Burt Reynolds, Will Wright was behind the wheel of a car racing to get from NY to LA. That'd Sims and Spore creator Will Wright, by the way. Imagine no more, dear readers. He may be a famed game creator now, but in 1980, dude was driving a souped-up Mazda RX-7 in the US Express, successor to the Cannonball Run. Which he, along with co-driver Rick Doherty, actually won. Badass. Sims Designer Had the Wright Stuff for Street Racing Way Back When [Wired]