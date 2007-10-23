Will Wright's Simpsons Game Appearance

Check out one minute, 20 seconds or so in to see Will Wright deliver a message to the gamey versions of the Simpsons. In it he describes himself, as he tucks his glasses firmly up the bridge of his nose, as the "nerdiest nerd in the computerverse". And "Will Wright bitch!"
EA product placement in an EA game, the mind boggles.
