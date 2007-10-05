Win the Sack o' Halo Stuff

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

halobribe.JPG Just a reminder that you have until midnight tomorrow to enter to win our Halo bribe schwag. There are ten Fahey-centric questions on the official contest page that you need to answer and email to kotakucontestATgmail.com.

Once we sort through the entries to find the people who answered correctly we will randomly select one winner. Hurry it up, my wife's starting to get sick of the casket-sized box sitting in our living room. Oh, and the contest is not limited to U.S. residents only. Now have at it.

The Great Halo 3 Giveaway

