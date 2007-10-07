Win Your Own 7'2" Big Daddy on eBay

Kotakuite Louis S. gave us the heads up for this auction on Dutch eBay, with proceeds benefiting the World Wildlife Fund (as far as I can tell, which is not much, not reading Dutch): a 2.2 meter Big Daddy statue constructed out of fiberglass, weighing in at 44 kilos (around 97 lbs). Bidding ends on 8 am Sunday, CET and as of earlier this morning, bidding was up to a mere 600 Euros. If you can't live without one of these in your living room, bid here. I'm just glad creepy, life-sized fiberglass Little Sister isn't included.