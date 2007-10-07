Kotakuite Louis S. gave us the heads up for this auction on Dutch eBay, with proceeds benefiting the World Wildlife Fund (as far as I can tell, which is not much, not reading Dutch): a 2.2 meter Big Daddy statue constructed out of fiberglass, weighing in at 44 kilos (around 97 lbs). Bidding ends on 8 am Sunday, CET and as of earlier this morning, bidding was up to a mere 600 Euros. If you can't live without one of these in your living room, bid here. I'm just glad creepy, life-sized fiberglass Little Sister isn't included.
Win Your Own 7'2" Big Daddy on eBay
