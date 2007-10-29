Winners Can Wear Toilet Paper Dresses

As voted by Kotakuland the winner of our Dementium contest is Neo_Deus who had the cojones to not only create and wear a toilet paper wedding dress, but also to hold flowers and show his sad panda mug. Bravo! So, Neo_Deus shoot us an email at kotakucontestATgmail.com to claim your copy of DS scary game Dementium and INTERNET FAME. Everyone else, don't. But do applaud this reader's bravery — and fashion sense. Dementium [Official Site]