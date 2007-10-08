Wired Help Prepare You For Portal's Mindfuck

Oh boy am I excited for Portal. But also a little... concerned. See, my brain's a fragile thing, doesn't really like crazy puzzles. And looking at how the whole portal gun thing works, my noggin hurts just thinking about how I'm supposed to be thinking while playing the game. Down is up, left is down, up is not really, up... oh, it's all so confusing. Luckily, Wired have stepped up with a handy, graphic guide to the game, which I'm printing, cutting out and sticking on my fridge door right now.
Unlock the Doors of Deception in Mind-Warping Puzzler Portal [Wired]
