Wireless Guitar Hero 3 for PS3, Almost Lacks Wires

dsc03940-1.jpgWhile the PS3 uses the superb wireless Bluetooth standard offering open compatibility, free love and unicorn rides, Red Octane's Guitar Hero III controllers will not play so nice. Apparently they are working on a non-Bluetooth wireless standard requiring USB dongles that hang out the front of your PS3 like skinny mutant phalli.

It's not the end of the world, by any means. But I'm a gear guy and stuff like this makes me tear up a bit, even if the receiver is in the shape of a guitar pick. Pics: Guitar Hero III's PS3 Dongle Dangles [gamelife]

