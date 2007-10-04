Wizards Wants Online Gamers Playing Offline D&D

There are probably only 10 people out there who have an interest in pen & paper gaming - as addicted enamoured as everyone is with World of Warcraft these days - but seeing as how I'm close to feverish with love over true social role-playing, you'll just have to put up with me.

WarCry has an interview up with Wizards of The Coast's Iija Rotelli, who is director of online media for the hobby games company. The chat focuses on the upcoming 4th Edition, as well as WoTC's "digital initiative" called "Gleemax".

In the old days, we got new customers by people going into a hobby shop, pick up a group in his community, and he would start playing. Now a day's more and more people are staying home, playing video games, going on the internet, and so to attract those players, Gleemax was born.

It sounds like MySpace for PnP and CCG geeks... probably because that's exactly what it is.

So what you get right off the back with Gleemax is a social networking site for gamers.

On a side note, I'm currently running a D&D campaign, and was desperately after an app to track encounters. After failing to find a free one online I was happy with, I put one together myself. You can download the executable below, and if anyone wants the source code (VB.NET) just email me. You'll need the .NET Framework 2.0 to get it running.

Download TrackWork - D&D Encounter Tracker

Dungeons and Dragons: 4th Edition Q&A [WarCry]