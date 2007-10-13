Women Can't Get Enough Wii, Men Prefer PS3

According to a round of national research by Solutions Research Group, the Wii is a woman's eighth most wanted "digital lifestyle product", (with 9% of participants wanting one). Men, on the other hand, preferred the PS3 as their top console (which came in sixth on their list after 10% of respondents wanted one). The 360 and Wii came in ninth and tenth place on man lists.

We'll ignore the fact that decent sales of Wiis and 360s mean more people own them and thereby mean less people want them, and instead stoke the fires on the console fanboy wars. Women Prefer Wii, Men Prefer PlayStation 3 [via wiiwii]