Women Dominate Nintendo Land

Something that most might have missed in yesterday's Nintendo Fall Conference: Data about male and female users. Since the DS launched, Nintendo has been all about expanding the user base to those not traditionally (stereotypically?) considered gamers like females and old people. Sure, there have been females playing videos games for donkey's yonks, so that in itself is no biggie. But, according to Nintendo's data, the percentage of females now playing its consoles is. In Japan, the DS has a 53 percent female user base, while the Wii has a 51 percent user base. You do the math! In the future, don't be surprised if Nintendo talks about expanding its user base — to males.

