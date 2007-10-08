World of Warcraft/Toyota Tacoma Commercial

There are no trucks in World of Warcraft? Well, There are now. The latest Toyota Tacoma commercial is set in the WoW universe and surprisingly it's actually pretty funny. I'm not a WoW-er myself, but I still got a kick out of it. In my mind I just mentally replace WoW with D&D and it's sort of the same thing.
If you'd like to see a better quality version of the video just without the Toyota tag at the end, make the jump.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink