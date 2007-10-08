World of Warcraft/Toyota Tacoma Commercial

There are no trucks in World of Warcraft? Well, There are now. The latest Toyota Tacoma commercial is set in the WoW universe and surprisingly it's actually pretty funny. I'm not a WoW-er myself, but I still got a kick out of it. In my mind I just mentally replace WoW with D&D and it's sort of the same thing.

If you'd like to see a better quality version of the video just without the Toyota tag at the end, make the jump.