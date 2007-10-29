Worst NES Game Evar Has Awesomest Music

Back in the early 1990's, now defunct developer Active Enterprises manufactured 1,500 copies of its never released NES game Cheetahmen II. The dev hoped the three Cheetahmen (Apollo, Aries and Hercules) would be the company's answer to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They weren't. The sequel is bug infested and almost unplayable, but thankfully, the unsold copies were found in a warehouse for us to laugh and point at. According to a GameSpot review, there are enemies that can neither be killer or avoided. However, the soundtrack is SO GREAT!! Big thing on the Japanese internet right now is remixing that musical awesomeness. "More" after the more.

Thanks, Muu!