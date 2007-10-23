Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Contra 4 Hands On Again More Contra 4 on the DS impressions, for the old school gamers out there.

Pronounce Kotaku, Crecente Like A Pro I always found both names to be reasonably phonetic. Anyone out there actually have trouble with these?

Army of Two To Double Team 2008 I'm a co-op fanboy - if there's such a thing - so I consider this very sad news.

EVE Online, Breached But Back EVE Online: The Days Of Our Lives of the MMO world.

GameStop Manager Killed During Robbery Another senseless crime that hits close to home.

SCEE Employee Leaked Manhunt 2 Hey, if ATI can leak Half-Life 2, then there's nothing to stop Sony.

