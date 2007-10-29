Wrap-o-matic: Over the Weekend

The Warhammer 40,000: Squad Command PSP Demo Warhammer 40k plus the PSP? And there's a demo out? How is this not made of win?

Crysis Demo Now Available Looks like EA and Crytek managed to solve the problems they were have a few days ago.

Xbox 360 Orange Box Update A few tweaks for the Xbox 360 version of Team Fortress 2.

Dead Space Trailer Survival horror in space. Why has this not been done before?

Rock Band Final Track List Finalised, Finally As long as Don't Fear the Reaper is still there, I don't care what else you can play.

Kotaku Originals: From Soldier of Fortune to Eye of Fortune A week in gaming, compressed into one tiny post.