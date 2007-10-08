The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

The Blue and White DS Zelda Mod Another great mod you can own, if you have some cash to spare and time to bid.

The Red Ring of Death T-Shirt Can't say I'd like to have a constant reminder of my RRoD'ed Xbox 360...

PSP Slim Doesn't Play Nice With Some SDTVs? First no SDTV support from Capcom for Dead Rising, and now Sony with this? Bah.

Too Human Trailer Silicon Knights might be fighting it out with Epic, but they're still able to put out this footage.

The Assassin's Creed Collector's Edition Figure: Now In Full Colour Somehow, I think people would prefer a Jade Raymond action figure... but Altair will do.

Sony Offers Free God of War MP3 Jam to this Ancient Greek tune while you make passionate love to ladies off-screen.

Win Your Own 7'2" Big Daddy on eBay If the 3" ones you saw in BioShock weren't scary enough: this auction's for you.

40GB PS3 Launches In Australia On October 11 All but confirmed already, here's official news of the 40GB PS3 arriving in Oz.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles