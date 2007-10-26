Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Eye Of Judgement Cards Copyable Someone was going to try it on sooner or later.

Fallout 3 Demo Not Likely Pretty sure there wasn't one for Oblivion or Morrowind either.

Assassin's Creed Has Gone Gold Just a few more sleeps until Altair is yours.

Frankenreview: Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3) Hate to spoil it, but all signs point to "Awesome".

Atari Gets $US 10 Million, Couple Months Of Life Good news for Atari, but not a big enough miracle to keep it going forever.

The Jubblies of Conan Jubblies - what every man needs to see in the morning.