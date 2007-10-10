Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Ah dear. We've had some issues with our service provider here at Kotaku AU, which has prevented me from updating the site since early yesterday afternoon. Everything seems to be back on track now, but if it stuffs up again, I'll... I'll... well, I'll probably go into the bathroom and have a good cry.

Halo 3 Gets a Matchmaking Update Fragging: The perfect way to meet that special someone. Okay, I kid.

UT3 Beta Coming Within 2 Weeks That's about 14 days. No, wait... that's exactly 14 days!

Rock Band Q&A by MTV I like Rock Band and you like Rock Band, so this Q&A is a nice treat.

Guitar Hero III Controllers And news on Guitar Hero III, because we all like that, too.

Eye of Judgement Card Up Close and Personal Brian Crecente takes us through the finer details of Sony's mutant CCG/PS3 game.

Assassin's Creed Pre-Order Box Unboxed Can you feel Assassin's Creed sneaking up on you? No? This should help.

British Government's New Gaming Violence Study Guess what it found? Basically what we've known for years.

Gollum Set To Win Hearts In Lord Of The Rings Online Gollum already has my heartsssss, but maybe he can aid the recruitment process for Turbine's MMO.

No 60GB Value Pack, Price-Cut For Australia We miss out. Again. This really is becoming old news.

