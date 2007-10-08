WWWWW Is The New LOL

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: Travel Advisory

So, we've decided. "lol" (AKA "Laugh Out Loud") is dead. We've killed it. All the cool kids (read: Plunkett, McWhertor, me) have ditched the "lol". It's kinda hard to type. Well, not that hard, but still. And "ha"? That actually is too hard to type. We're going with "wwwww" or any of its variants: WwWwWw, WwwwW, wWwWw, WWwww, etc... The five Ws is purely arbitrary — more is welcomed! Those who spend time on the Japanese Internet recognise the "wwwww" as being short for "warau" (ç¬‘ã†), the Japanese verb for laugh. So "wwwww" is the equivalent of "lol". The nice part about it is that its flexible. Meaning? If something is really funny, you can go "wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww". But if something is kinda funny, a "wwww" is fine. That is easier to type than "lolololololol", and like I said, it's flexible. LOL? Gone, done and dusted. Wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww.

