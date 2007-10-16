This week on XBLA, look for Q's Every Extend Extra Extreme and Kylotonn Entertainment's Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe. Both are 800 points—not real money at all! When we visited Q before TGS, we were given a nice preview of EEEE. And the most exceptional feature seemed to be that you could import your own music into the game, but unlike titles like Geometry Wars, the beat and frequencies matter to gameplay. I'll probably give it the old download, just because I need some game to play on the 360 that doesn't involve headshots, if only for breaks. This week on Arcade [majornelson]
Every Extend Extra Extreme on XBLA This Week
