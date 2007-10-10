Xbox 360 Gets Its Japanese Dating Sim

The Xbox 360 has a couple RPGs, a popstar sim and some upcoming shooters to entertain Japanese players. Add to that, a dating sim! Developer Prototype is porting its PS2 and PC title CLANNAD to Japanese Xbox 360s next Spring with updated graphics. As game site Siliconera points out, dating sims are niche in Japan, but that niche certainly didn't hurt the PS2, a console overflowing with Japanese dating sims. Will the 360 corner that discerning market? Who knows! Would love to see them try. CLANNAD coming to Xbox 360 [Dengeki via Siliconera]